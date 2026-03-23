260331-N-ST310-1014 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) Commissioner Amanda Lefton of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) delivers remarks that highlighted teamwork during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bethpage Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant, March 31. The event marked a major milestone for the Bethpage community in protecting public health and restoring groundwater quality, representing a significant step in advancing the Navy’s groundwater plume restoration efforts. Construction began in 2021, and the Navy invested approximately $46 million in this phase, including installation of deep recovery wells. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9592816
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-ST310-1014
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1005.09 KB
|Location:
|BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
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