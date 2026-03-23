Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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260331-N-ST310-1030 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) An Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) reactor is an advanced water treatment system that uses ultraviolet (UV) light to remove and destroy chemicals as part of the overall groundwater treatment process. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)