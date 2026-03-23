260331-N-ST310-1030 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) An Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) reactor is an advanced water treatment system that uses ultraviolet (UV) light to remove and destroy chemicals as part of the overall groundwater treatment process. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9592840
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-ST310-1030
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 12 of 12], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
No keywords found.