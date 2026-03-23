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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 9 of 12]

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

    BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    260331-N-ST310-1030 BETHPAGE, NY (March 31, 2026) An Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) reactor is an advanced water treatment system that uses ultraviolet (UV) light to remove and destroy chemicals as part of the overall groundwater treatment process. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9592840
    VIRIN: 260331-N-ST310-1030
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage [Image 12 of 12], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage
    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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    Navy Marks Major Restoration Milestone with Launch of Phase II Groundwater Treatment Plant for Former NWIRP Bethpage

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    NAVFAC
    water quality
    Bethpage
    environmental

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