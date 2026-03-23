A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, (center) and other distinguished presenters, to include a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the grand opening of the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The exhibit features a mural, life-sized photographs of the Tuskegee Airmen, an electronic tour guide, and squadron memorabilia, connecting visitors to the legacy of America’s combat air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)