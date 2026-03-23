A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

HAMPTON, VA – “My mission is to fly, fight, and win. I am faithful to a proud heritage, a tradition of honor, and a legacy of valor…” The Airman’s Creed perfectly encapsulates the core of the U.S. Air Force’s warrior-ethos and gives voice to the dedication of the Airmen who strive for excellence in delivering airpower, anytime, anywhere. This is a mission our Airmen have pursued since the days of the U.S. Army Air Corps. Long before the creed was written, Airmen were defending America in the skies. In the world of aerial combat, perhaps no name is more well known than that of the Tuskegee Airmen. With the opening of the newest exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center, the story of the 332d Fighter Group continues to inspire America’s next generations by celebrating the proud history of America’s combat aviators. U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, joined U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt (former) Thomas Newton, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, and others in cutting the ribbon of the new exhibit on Mar. 26, 2026, officially cementing the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen at the VASSC. The 332d history originates with the Tuskegee Airmen, the popular name of a group of African-American military pilots who fought in World War II. They formed the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces. Today, their legacy is carried forward by Air Combat Command’s 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing whose mission is to generate, execute, and sustain combat air and space power across the Levant. “The Tuskegee Airmen set a standard that we all aspire to,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command. “Excellence is a part of the creed, and a part of their performance. At the end of the day, we're striving for people who are hard-chargers, who demand excellence from themselves and their wingmen.” The warrior-ethos is the cornerstone of the Department of War and is paramount to ensuring success in all domains of air superiority. The exhibit showcases memorabilia, and of the Airmen and their exploits. In 1949, the Tuskegee Airmen proved their aerial superiority by winning the Best Overall Team Award during the first-ever gunnery meet held at Nellis Air Force Base, the predecessor to the modern-day William Tell competition.Through the new exhibit at the VASSC, the standard of excellence set by the 332nd FG continues to inspire 77 years later. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding — this exhibit carries even greater meaning.” said Mr. Melvin Ferebee, Virginia Air and Space Science Center senior executive and board director. “This milestone invites us to reflect on the full American story: the ideals we proclaim, the progress we have made, and the individuals whose service brought us closer to becoming a more perfect Union. The Tuskegee Airmen stand firmly within that story.” With the addition of the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit, attendees will be more connected than ever to the enduring history of the world’s greatest Air Force. The warfighting spirit of America’s Airmen is timeless, and through displays like the Tuskegee Airman Exhibit, Airmen will continue to connect to their creed ensuring that they, “will never falter, and (they) will not fail!”