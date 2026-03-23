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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 4 of 7]

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman  

    Air Combat Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, listens during the grand opening of the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The opening ceremony contained remarks by U.S. Army Air Forces Sergeant (former) Thomas Newton, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, Gen. Spain, and other distinguished guests before the ribbon cutting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9589680
    VIRIN: 260309-F-ED409-1030
    Resolution: 5028x3345
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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