U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, listens during the grand opening of the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The opening ceremony contained remarks by U.S. Army Air Forces Sergeant (former) Thomas Newton, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, Gen. Spain, and other distinguished guests before the ribbon cutting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9589680
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-ED409-1030
|Resolution:
|5028x3345
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit
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