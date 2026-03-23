A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, gives remarks during the grand opening of the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. As commander of ACC, Spain oversees the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, who continue to carry forth the legacy of the original 332d Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)