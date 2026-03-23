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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 5 of 7]

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman  

    Air Combat Command

    U.S. Army Air Corps Sgt. (former) Thomas Newton speaks about his time as a Tuskegee Airman during the grand opening of the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. Newton is one of the last living members of the original Tuskegee Airmen whose service contributed to their legacy as the best aviators of their generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9589681
    VIRIN: 260309-F-ED409-1079
    Resolution: 4448x2959
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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