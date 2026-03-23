A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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U.S. Army Air Corps Sgt. (former) Thomas Newton speaks about his time as a Tuskegee Airman during the grand opening of the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. Newton is one of the last living members of the original Tuskegee Airmen whose service contributed to their legacy as the best aviators of their generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)