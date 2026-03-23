A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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A display case sits static at the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The case contains memorabilia of the 332d Fighter Group, bringing a new piece of Air Force history to the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)