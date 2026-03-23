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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 2 of 7]

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman  

    Air Combat Command

    A display case sits static at the new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The case contains memorabilia of the 332d Fighter Group, bringing a new piece of Air Force history to the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9589678
    VIRIN: 260224-F-ED409-1008
    Resolution: 4673x3109
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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