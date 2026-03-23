A statue sits static at new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The statue was made by Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. (retired) Clarence L. Shivers and was commissioned in 1985 for display at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9589679
|VIRIN:
|260224-F-ED409-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit
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