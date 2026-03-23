A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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A model of P-51 Mustang “Little Freddie” sits static at new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The P-51 Mustang was a WWII-era fighter operated by the Tuskegee Airmen that saw combat in the Pacific and European theaters. The iconic red paint on the tail and aft flight control surfaces became a moniker for the Tuskegee Airmen, known also as the “Redtails”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)