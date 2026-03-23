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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 1 of 7]

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman  

    Air Combat Command

    A model of P-51 Mustang “Little Freddie” sits static at new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The P-51 Mustang was a WWII-era fighter operated by the Tuskegee Airmen that saw combat in the Pacific and European theaters. The iconic red paint on the tail and aft flight control surfaces became a moniker for the Tuskegee Airmen, known also as the “Redtails”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9589677
    VIRIN: 260224-F-ED409-1004
    Resolution: 5576x3710
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\
    A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\

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