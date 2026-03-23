A model of P-51 Mustang “Little Freddie” sits static at new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, Virginia, March 26, 2026. The P-51 Mustang was a WWII-era fighter operated by the Tuskegee Airmen that saw combat in the Pacific and European theaters. The iconic red paint on the tail and aft flight control surfaces became a moniker for the Tuskegee Airmen, known also as the “Redtails”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9589677
|VIRIN:
|260224-F-ED409-1004
|Resolution:
|5576x3710
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit\ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Valor; Virginia Air and Space Science Center opens new Tuskegee Exhibit
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