Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in non-lethal security training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 24, 2026. Soldiers with the 715th Military Police Company hosted the multi-day training event for over 100 personnel with the 265th ADA and 116th Field Artillery to maintain readiness capabilities for both state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9586538
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-RH401-9774
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.