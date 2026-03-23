Private Second Class Shane Rogers, an air defense battle management system operator with the 116th Field Artillery, participates in Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Personnel from the 715th Military Police Company and 125th Security Forces Squadron hosted the certification class for Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and the 116th FA. Over 100 Guardsmen conducted the certification process as part of non-lethal security training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9586525
|VIRIN:
|260325-Z-RH401-5820
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.