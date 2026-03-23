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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 3 of 19]

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in non-lethal security training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 24, 2026. Soldiers with the 715th Military Police Company hosted the multi-day training event for over 100 personnel with the 265th ADA and 116th Field Artillery to maintain readiness capabilities for both state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9586537
    VIRIN: 260324-Z-RH401-6234
    Resolution: 4312x2875
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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