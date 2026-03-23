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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 10 of 19]

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Sgt. Spencer Gibbs, the 715th Military Police Company First Sergeant and INIWIC (Instructor - Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course), exposes a Florida Army National Guardsman to Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) during a certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Personnel from the 715th Military Police Company and 125th Security Forces Squadron hosted the certification class for Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and the 116th Field Artillery. Over 100 Guardsmen conducted the certification process as part of non-lethal security training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9586521
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-RH401-1581
    Resolution: 6688x4459
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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