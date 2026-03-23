715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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1st Sgt. Spencer Gibbs, the 715th Military Police Company First Sergeant and INIWIC (Instructor - Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course), exposes a Florida Army National Guardsman to Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) during a certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Personnel from the 715th Military Police Company and 125th Security Forces Squadron hosted the certification class for Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and the 116th Field Artillery. Over 100 Guardsmen conducted the certification process as part of non-lethal security training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)