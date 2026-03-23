715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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A Florida Army National Guard Soldier is exposed to Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) during a certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Soldiers with the 265th ADA and 116th Field Artillery were challenged through an obstacle course immediately following their exposure to OC. Participants navigated a field where they utilized physical defense and subjugation techniques before apprehending an individual. The event put Soldiers' training to the test as they successfully demonstrated proper techniques while under the physical effects of the contaminant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)