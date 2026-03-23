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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 6 of 19]

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Florida Army National Guard Soldier is exposed to Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) during a certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Soldiers with the 265th ADA and 116th Field Artillery were challenged through an obstacle course immediately following their exposure to OC. Participants navigated a field where they utilized physical defense and subjugation techniques before apprehending an individual. The event put Soldiers' training to the test as they successfully demonstrated proper techniques while under the physical effects of the contaminant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9586528
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-RH401-1184
    Resolution: 6109x4073
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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