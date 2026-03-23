715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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A Florida Army National Guard Soldier is exposed to Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) during a certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Soldiers with 715th Military Police Company and 125th Security Forces Squadron hosted the certification for Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and the 116th FA. Over 100 Guardsmen conducted the certification process as part of non-lethal security training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)