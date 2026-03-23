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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 18 of 19]

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    2nd Lt. Hannah Slaght, an air defense artillery officer with 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participates in Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers were joined by Security Forces Airmen with the 125th Fighter Wing during OC spray certification training to maintain readiness capabilities for both state and federal missions. Experiences such as OC spray training, builds confidence and reinforces emotional control, allowing Guardsmen to manage reactions in chaotic situations rather than be overwhelmed by them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9586520
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-RH401-9514
    Resolution: 6499x4333
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training
    715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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