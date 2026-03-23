715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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2nd Lt. Hannah Slaght, an air defense artillery officer with 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participates in Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) certification event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 25, 2026. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers were joined by Security Forces Airmen with the 125th Fighter Wing during OC spray certification training to maintain readiness capabilities for both state and federal missions. Experiences such as OC spray training, builds confidence and reinforces emotional control, allowing Guardsmen to manage reactions in chaotic situations rather than be overwhelmed by them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)