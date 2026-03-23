715th MP Co, 125th SFS host joint security training

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Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in non-lethal security training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., March 24, 2026. Soldiers with the 715th Military Police Company hosted the multi-day training event for over 100 personnel with the 265th ADA and 116th Field Artillery to maintain readiness capabilities for both state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)