Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron exit a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer after putting out a fire in the cabin of a during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2026. Through realistic MAFT training scenarios, firefighters showcased coordination and rapid decision-making required to maintain readiness and safeguard operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)