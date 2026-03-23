Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

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U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron douse flames on a simulated aircraft fire during live fire training at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Mar. 19, 2026. Firefighters extinguished fires from the outside and inside of a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer and rescued simulated victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)