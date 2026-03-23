Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

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U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron enter a steel mock aircraft during an aircraft fire training exercise on Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2026. The firefighters were all participating in a week-long training course called Mobile Aircraft Fire Training to be prepared for real-world situations when the need arises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)