Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

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U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2026. This training session involved the use of a steel mock aircraft to simulate an aircraft fire and exterior fuel fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)