U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2026. This training session involved the use of a steel mock aircraft to simulate an aircraft fire and exterior fuel fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9586231
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-NV774-1008
|Resolution:
|5573x4183
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.