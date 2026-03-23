Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

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U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron extinguish a fire inside a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2026. The MAFT is used to simulate an aircraft in need of rescue. This training helps keep the firefighters ready to respond at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)