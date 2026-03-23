U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron extinguish a fire inside a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2026. The MAFT is used to simulate an aircraft in need of rescue. This training helps keep the firefighters ready to respond at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9586226
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-NV774-1006
|Resolution:
|5600x4204
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.