Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

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A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron douses flames during a simulated aircraft mishap training exercise on Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2025. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)