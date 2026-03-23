A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron douses flames during a simulated aircraft mishap training exercise on Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2025. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9586218
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-NV774-1004
|Resolution:
|5956x4471
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.