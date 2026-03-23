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    Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB [Image 1 of 7]

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    Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron prepare for a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 19, 2026. The members were training in a course called mobile aircraft fire training, which prepares firefighters for real-world situations involving downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9586207
    VIRIN: 260319-F-NV774-1002
    Resolution: 6034x4529
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB
    Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB
    Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB
    Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB
    Aircraft Fire Training at Creech AFB

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