U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Xavier Brechtel, an assistant patrol leader with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a pre-combat inspection during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. Brechtel is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)