U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

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U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Joshua Castillo, left, the company first sergeant of Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, inspects uniforms during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. Castillo is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)