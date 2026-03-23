U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dante Womack, a team leader with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, puts on his gear during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. Womack is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 19:31
|Photo ID:
|9582057
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-XY116-1137
|Resolution:
|6622x4417
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.