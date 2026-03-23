A U.S. Marine with 1st Marine Division does pullups for a physical fitness test during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 19:32
|Photo ID:
|9582040
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-XY116-1084
|Resolution:
|4219x6326
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.