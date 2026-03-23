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    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition [Image 5 of 14]

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    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Schultz, a squad leader with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, does a pullup for a physical fitness test during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. Schultz is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9582044
    VIRIN: 260316-M-XY116-1075
    Resolution: 7495x4999
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition
    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

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    3rd LAR
    1st MARDIV
    2nd Bn 5th Marines
    1st Bn 1st Marines
    3rd Bn 7th Marines
    Squad Comp

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