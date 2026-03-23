U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Schultz, a squad leader with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, does a pullup for a physical fitness test during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. Schultz is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)