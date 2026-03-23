U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

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A U.S. Marine with 1st Marine Division takes an infantry knowledge test during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)