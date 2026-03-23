U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Josiah Callison, a corpsman with 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, does pullups for a physical fitness test during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. Callison is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)