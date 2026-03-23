U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold annual squad competition

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dante Womack, a team leader with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, puts on his helmet during the annual 1st MARDIV squad competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 16, 2026. The 1st MARDIV squad competition is a four-day event that evaluates a Marine rifle squad’s infantry skills, fitness, toughness, and small unit tactics. Womack is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)