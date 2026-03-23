Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, right, 82nd Training Wing commander, and Dr. Stacia Haney, Ph.D, President of Midwestern State University, share a laugh with Airmen in Training after posing for a group photo during the MSU Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The interaction reflected the strong partnership between Sheppard and MSU, which has long supported opportunities for Airmen to connect with the campus and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)