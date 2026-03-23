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    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU [Image 6 of 8]

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    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, right, 82nd Training Wing commander, and Dr. Stacia Haney, Ph.D, President of Midwestern State University, share a laugh with Airmen in Training after posing for a group photo during the MSU Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The interaction reflected the strong partnership between Sheppard and MSU, which has long supported opportunities for Airmen to connect with the campus and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9581993
    VIRIN: 260214-F-GJ229-1243
    Resolution: 5574x3716
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    MSU Basketball

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