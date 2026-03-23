Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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From right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd Training Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 80th Flying Training Wing command chief, pose for a photo during the Midwestern State University Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. Their participation underscored Sheppard’s continued commitment to engaging with the Texoma community and supporting events that bring Airmen and local residents together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)