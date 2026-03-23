U.S. Air Force Airmen in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, cheer from the stands as the Midwestern State University women’s basketball team competes during the MSU Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The event highlighted the long‑standing connection between Sheppard and the local Texoma community, bringing Airmen and local fans together in a show of support for the Mustangs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9581974
|VIRIN:
|260214-F-GJ229-1118
|Resolution:
|5422x3615
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.