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    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU [Image 2 of 8]

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    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, cheer from the stands as the Midwestern State University women’s basketball team competes during the MSU Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The event highlighted the long‑standing connection between Sheppard and the local Texoma community, bringing Airmen and local fans together in a show of support for the Mustangs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9581974
    VIRIN: 260214-F-GJ229-1118
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU
    Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    MSU Basketball

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