Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, cheer from the stands as the Midwestern State University women’s basketball team competes during the MSU Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The event highlighted the long‑standing connection between Sheppard and the local Texoma community, bringing Airmen and local fans together in a show of support for the Mustangs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)