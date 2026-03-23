Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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A Midwestern State University rally towel rests on a seat before the start of the MSU Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The display of school spirit helped set the atmosphere for Airmen in Training and local community members attending the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)