A Midwestern State University rally towel rests on a seat before the start of the MSU Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The display of school spirit helped set the atmosphere for Airmen in Training and local community members attending the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9581969
|VIRIN:
|260214-F-GJ229-1093
|Resolution:
|5717x3811
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.