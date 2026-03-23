Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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U.S. Air Force Airmen in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, wave rally towels and cheer from the stands during the Midwestern State University Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The event strengthened the long‑standing connection between Sheppard and the local Texoma community, bringing Airmen and Mustang fans together in a show of support throughout both the men’s and women’s basketball matchups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)