Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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From right, Dr. Stacia Haney, Ph.D, President of Midwestern State University, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Serrill, 80th Flying Training Wing deputy commander, and his wife, Christine Serrill, during the Midwestern State University Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. Their conversation reflected the strong relationship between Sheppard Air Force Base and the university, strengthened through shared events that bring leaders and community members together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)