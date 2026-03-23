A U.S. Air Force Airman in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, holds up a T‑shirt during the Midwestern State University Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The basketball games gave Airmen in Training a chance to get off base and enjoy activities beyond their daily training routine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9581995
|VIRIN:
|260214-F-GJ229-1266
|Resolution:
|4154x3115
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.