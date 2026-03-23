Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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A U.S. Air Force Airman in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, holds up a T‑shirt during the Midwestern State University Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. The basketball games gave Airmen in Training a chance to get off base and enjoy activities beyond their daily training routine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)