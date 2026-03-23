Community, Connection, and Basketball with Sheppard AFB and MSU

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A U.S. Air Force Airman in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, takes a half‑court shot during halftime at the Midwestern State University Basketball Military Appreciation Games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026. Events like this give Airmen in Training valuable opportunities to strengthen the connection between Sheppard and the local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)