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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 7 of 7]

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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group carry a casualty actor out of a medical transport during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. The event highlighted Misawa Air Base’s ability to support large-scale operations, demonstrating seamless coordination with partner units to deliver ready, integrated airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9580328
    VIRIN: 260310-F-EP621-1430
    Resolution: 6732x4488
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Freedom Shield
    Team Misawa
    Freedom Lift
    Misawa Air Base

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