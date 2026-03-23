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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 3 of 7]

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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group transport a casualty actor during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Freedom Shield is a combined defensive exercise conducted with the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, with Freedom Lift at Misawa Air Base focusing on aeromedical evacuation training that strengthens allied interoperability and prepares forces to receive, transport, and treat casualties during large-scale emergency scenarios.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9580321
    VIRIN: 260310-F-EP621-1254
    Resolution: 6834x4556
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

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    35th Fighter Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Freedom Shield
    Team Misawa
    Freedom Lift

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