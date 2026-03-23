35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group transport a casualty actor during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Freedom Shield is a combined defensive exercise conducted with the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, with Freedom Lift at Misawa Air Base focusing on aeromedical evacuation training that strengthens allied interoperability and prepares forces to receive, transport, and treat casualties during large-scale emergency scenarios.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)