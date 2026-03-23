35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group carry a casualty actor out of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. During Freedom Lift, a C-130J delivered casualty actors from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa Air Base, improving allied patient movement coordination that supports sustained operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)