U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group carry a casualty actor to a medical transport during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. During Freedom Lift, a C-130J transported casualty actors from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa Air Base, improving integrated patient movement capabilities that support sustained operations with allied forces during a contingency event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9580322
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-EP621-1297
|Resolution:
|4569x3046
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.