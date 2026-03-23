35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing taxis on the flight line during Freedom Lift as part of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. The airlift scenario occurred during the Freedom Shield exercise in which a C-130J flew from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa AB carrying casualty actors to simulate a collaborative aeromedical evacuation conducted by three different Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)