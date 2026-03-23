A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing taxis on the flight line during Freedom Lift as part of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. The airlift scenario occurred during the Freedom Shield exercise in which a C-130J flew from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa AB carrying casualty actors to simulate a collaborative aeromedical evacuation conducted by three different Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9580319
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-EP621-1098
|Resolution:
|7381x4921
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.