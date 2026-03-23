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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 2 of 7]

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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 35th Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert Airman stands ready to marshall a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Freedom Lift, conducted as part of the Freedom Shield exercise, included a C-130J transporting simulated casualties from the Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa Air Base to train rapid patient reception and transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9580320
    VIRIN: 260310-F-EP621-1103
    Resolution: 5075x3383
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield
    35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

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    35th Fighter Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Freedom Shield
    Team Misawa
    Freedom Lift
    Yokota

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