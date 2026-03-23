35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

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A U.S. Air Force 35th Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert Airman stands ready to marshall a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Freedom Lift, conducted as part of the Freedom Shield exercise, included a C-130J transporting simulated casualties from the Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa Air Base to train rapid patient reception and transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)