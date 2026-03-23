35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group load a casualty actor onto a medical transport during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. As part of Freedom Lift, a C-130 Hercules flew casualty actors from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa Air Base, reinforcing coordinated medical response capabilities that enable rapid patient reception and treatment during large-scale emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)