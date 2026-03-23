U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group load a casualty actor onto a medical transport during Freedom Lift in support of Exercise Freedom Shield at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. As part of Freedom Lift, a C-130 Hercules flew casualty actors from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Misawa Air Base, reinforcing coordinated medical response capabilities that enable rapid patient reception and treatment during large-scale emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9580323
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-EP621-1307
|Resolution:
|5555x3703
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts medical readiness during Freedom Shield [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.