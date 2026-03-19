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    Luke Days 2026 [Image 7 of 8]

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    Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A Nakajima B5N flies over during the Luke Days Air Show as a part of the Tora! Tora! Tora! performance, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The legacy of past airpower operations continues to influence how today’s joint force trains and fights. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9577607
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-KW249-1343
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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