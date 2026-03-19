Luke Days 2026

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A Nakajima B5N flies over during the Luke Days Air Show as a part of the Tora! Tora! Tora! performance, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The legacy of past airpower operations continues to influence how today’s joint force trains and fights. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)