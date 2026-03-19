Luke Days 2026

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Multiple Aircraft fly in formation during the Tora! Tora! Tora! performance at the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft from past eras illustrate the technological progress that has shaped today’s combat aviation capabilities. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. Performances like this highlight the aviation history that shaped the development of American airpower. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)